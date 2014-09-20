Keyshia Cole Arrested For Attacking Woman at Boyfriend Birdman’s House

-
First, Birdman and Keyshia Cole are an item? Well not any more, probably, but ew…Birdman? I guess that money is very attractive! Cuz it sure as hell ain’t him.
-
While Jay Z has 99 problems but a woman ain’t one, Birdman has the opposite issue.
The co-founder of Young Money Record’s reported girlfriend Keyshia Cole was arrested at his West Los Angeles, California, penthouse early Friday morning after allegedly assaulting another woman.
According, to police documents seen by the MailOnline, the 32-year-old Grammy-nominee spent seven hours locked up at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys after being arrested at 5.20am.
-
According to TMZ, the former star of reality show Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is turned up at the multimillionaire producer’s home just before 5am and when security let her up she discovered another woman inside the condo.
Police allege the singer then attacked the other woman ‘leaving scratches all over her face’.
LAPD charged the signer/songwriter – who was nominated for Best Contemporary RNB Album in 2007 – with Misdemeanor Battery.
However, the 32-year-old had an outstanding warrant for Reckless Driving and so was also arrested for that.
Keyshia had to post $46,000 bail – $20,000 for the battery charge and $20,000 for the driving – and was freed at 12.25pm, according to police records.
The singer has yet to address her arrest directly – her rep did not respond to inquiries by TMZ – but swiftly took to social media to make it clear she was upset about her relationship, which had not been public, with Birdman.
On Thursday night, before she allegedly got into the physical altercation, the Keyshia posted a picture on her Instagram of a bird in a storm with the words, ‘Sometimes you just have to bow your head, say a prayer and weather the storm’.
Following her release, the star updated her Instagram a number of times first posting a picture of herself with her dog.
The flame haired songstress wrote: ‘Me and my LolaMae!! She knows my[heart].’
While she seemed happy to be home, she did have some venom in other posts, no doubt directed at her most likely now ex-boyfriend.
-
In one post she put up a quote, ‘Ni***z be like ”WTF I gotta lie for” and still be lying,’ with the caption ‘Silly rabbit’.
Then later on Friday, she once again took to social media with a post saying, ‘My Real And Your Real Ain’t The Same That’s Why We Don’t Click,’ captioning it ‘Fake. Just a fake.’
Keyshia is married to NBA star Daniel Gibson – whom she shares a child with Daniel Jr. – but the couple has been separated since March.
Birdman – whose real name is Bryan Williams and has an estimated net worth of $160 million – is best known for his ability to make rappers into hip hop superstars like his protege Lil Wayne, and has been working closely with Justin Bieber recently.
Via DailyMail
