Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay as Sexual Harassment Claim Goes Public, Fans React

Kevin Spacey has let the cat officially out of the bag.

Kevin Spacey just came out as gay, and another actor is claiming he made sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 years old.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who starred in ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ the actor claims that Spacey made advances when he was just 14, but Spacey says he just doesn’t recall this and blames it on “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Rumors about Spacey’s sexuality have long swirled, and the “American Beauty” actor said “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Some criticized the timing of his coming out as a way to deflect from the claims made by Rapp. He says that those close to him know he is gay and the story just made him finally come forward publicly to confirm it: “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” Spacey, 58, said.

