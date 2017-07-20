Kevin Hart: Allegedly Caught Cheating on Pregnant Wife

Because it’s not like he’s done it before…right?!

Lesson to Kevin Hart’s wife – if he cheated on his wife with you, and you marry him after they divorce, please don’t be surprised when he cheats on you. This is as old as time.

Kevin Hart was allegedly caught cheating on his pregnant wife with a very beautiful mystery lady. All we know is if it is true, he’a a complete fool. Check the vid:

Kevin Hart cheating video pic.twitter.com/Y17BxTUY3v — YOUTUBE: K2Live (@k2_live) July 20, 2017

Twitter reacted in true form:

Michael Blackson weighs in on Kevin Hart cheating pic.twitter.com/xHWClGB2au — YOUTUBE: K2Live (@k2_live) July 20, 2017

So Usher got herpies, R. Kelly has a cult, Kevin Hart cheating on his preganut wife, and a carrot is the president?! Y'all 2017 too much ???????? — ????Esmer???? (@esmeruglyyy) July 20, 2017