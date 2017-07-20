Breaking News

Kevin Hart: Allegedly Caught Cheating on Pregnant Wife

Because it’s not like he’s done it before…right?!

Lesson to Kevin Hart’s wife – if he cheated on his wife with you, and you marry him after they divorce, please don’t be surprised when he cheats on you. This is as old as time.

Kevin Hart was allegedly caught cheating on his pregnant wife with a very beautiful mystery lady. All we know is if it is true, he’a a complete fool. Check the vid:

Twitter reacted in true form:

