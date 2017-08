Britney Spears wins.

The ex who drove Britney Spears crazy – stepped out on the town in an ill-fitting, dirty suit looking just plain messy. We know Brit is stewing in her success and wonderfulness right now if she is seeing this. She has been on a high note with her Vegas show, amazing body, and overall good place. Kevin, however, seems to have fizzled after the 15 minutes of being Britney’s husband and baby daddy burned out.

Kevin and Brit back in the day: