Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday at a Strip Club

Obviously.

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline spent his 40th birthday partying in the trashiest of ways (naturally). He hit up Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club with his wife, Victoria Prince. He likely used Britney’s child support to splurge on VIP with bottle service.

He even DJ’d a bit during the evening.

Kevin Federline’s 40th birthday party at a strip club was on my explore page. Rethinking who I am and who I follow. — Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) March 25, 2018

Meanwhile, he is locked in an ugly child support battle with Britney – he wants MORE than $20k a month. Get tf out of here.