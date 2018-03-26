News

Kevin Federline Celebrates 40th Birthday at a Strip Club

Obviously.

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline spent his 40th birthday partying in the trashiest of ways (naturally). He hit up Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club with his wife, Victoria Prince. He likely used Britney’s child support to splurge on VIP with bottle service.

He even DJ’d a bit during the evening.

Meanwhile, he is locked in an ugly child support battle with Britney – he wants MORE than $20k a month. Get tf out of here.

