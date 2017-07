Kesha is back after a long hiatus.

Kesha’s break from music was long and rough for the star. She battled Dr. Luke in court and had a lot of messy, public drama following accusations that he raped her. It was further complicated by her being locked in a contract with him and Sony that they refused to release her from. Luckily, Kesha saw a lot of support throughout and has been able to reemerge on the scene with a new video for “Praying.” Check it out: