Kendall Jenner Makes Out With Hadid Sisters’ Younger Brother

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-06-05-at-10.50.30-PM.png” alt=“Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid” title=“Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid”>

Ben Simmons WHO?!

Kendall Jenner has been spotted frequently lately with NBA player Ben Simmons. She was even accused of breaking up his relationship with his ex, singer Tinashe.

However, it appears that either the two weren’t really involved, or the heat simmered, because she was spotted making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother.

They attended the the CFDA Fashion Awards and hit up an after party.

Things goth to and heavy as she sat on his lap passionately kissing him.

It wasn’t just one kiss, either. It allegedly went down for two whole HOURS!

<img src=“kendall-jenner-kissing-Anwar-Hadid.jpg” alt=“kendall jenner kissing Anwar Hadid” title=“kendall jenner kissing Anwar Hadid”>

Get a room, y’all.

