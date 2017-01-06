THE MIX

Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls Get Cheeky and Tatted for V Magazine

They’re bad to the bone.

Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls graced the cover of V Magazine for January 2017, and they got big (fake) tattoos for the shoot. They also showed off some of their shapely curves in this sexy shoot.

