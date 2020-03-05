Katy Perry Has Big News, Leaving Her and Fans Screaming

Could Katy Perry possibly have bigger news than this? Probably not. That’s why she and fans were left screaming after she revealed that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby!

Katy Perry’s had a long and successful career in the public eye, but soon she’ll be redirecting more of her attention to home trying to entertain just one special new fan. Perry and longtime love Orlando Bloom are engaged, so no telling if they’ll wait til after the baby to make it official.

Katy Perry didn’t just shout out her new bun in the oven with a simple social video – Pffft! She went all out, dropping a new video for “Never Worn White” to formalize the announcement.

Katy also acknowledged the more comforting parts of pregnancy. She relished in the ability to not have to stress about a flat stomach for a while.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Perry and Bloom began dating back in 2016. They broke up briefly but soon found their way back to one another and have been inseparable since.

Bloom has another son, Flynn, 9, with model Miranda Kerr, and Perry reportedly gets along very well with him. Happy family vibe!