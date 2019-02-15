Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Engaged!

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s about to be official: Katy Perry will soon be officially off the market now that she and Orlando Bloom are engaged.

Orlando Bloom popped the question to long-time love Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day. She showed off her giant ring on Instagram with the caption “Full bloom.”

Orlando also shared the news on his, captioning his photo “Lifetimes.”

The couple have been dating on and off since 2016. They have been photographed together many times despite being relatively quiet about their relationship. There was even that infamous photo of Orlando buck naked while paddle-boarding with Katy.

Congrats to the couple!