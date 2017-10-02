Katie Holmes Covers Glamour Magazine

Though the ad looks a little outdated style-wise to us, it still pleases us (in oh so many ways) to see her doing her thang as a hot single MILF.
Via NYDailyNews:
The 35-year-old actress and mother of 8-year-old daughter Suri has gone from a young, innocent woman to a fierce, professional lady under the watchful eye of the public. But she couldn’t have done it without her family.
“My family has been so crucial to my outlook on life,” she said for Glamour magazine’s August cover story.
“I started acting at 17 and had success at an early age, where all of a sudden people knew who I was,” she continued. “But my parents always treated me the exact same way at home and reminded me of gratitude. And that’s been a grounding force.”
Now, after countless films and a highly publicized marriage to and divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes hones in on what is most important in her life.
Pages: 1 2
teeth in a day
October 2, 2017 at 6:30 am
Whats up, I?m I have been reading out some of your stories and i must say clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
fashion
October 2, 2017 at 3:03 am
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Want more.
cartoonhdapk.us
October 2, 2017 at 12:52 am
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
magic mushrooms
October 1, 2017 at 10:43 pm
There is definately a great deal to find out about this topic. I love all the points you made.
selfdefensepen.blogspot.com/
September 30, 2017 at 2:25 am
Thanks for sharing this fine article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
70K Edit eBook & Hold Your Paperback Novel
September 30, 2017 at 12:18 am
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!
test bank eu
September 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm
Really informative article post. Awesome.
Malatya spor
September 29, 2017 at 3:57 pm
pretty useful stuff, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
pron best
September 26, 2017 at 12:08 pm
bLBBWV Utterly pent content material , regards for entropy.
chloe perfume
December 6, 2016 at 10:09 am
hD2Ar9 This is a topic which is close to my heart Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Pingback: click here to find an attorney
Pingback: Ø¯ÙŠÙ†Ø
Pingback: xnxx
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: ivf
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: margaret cunniffe
Pingback: lyingcunts
Pingback: immortal plc
Pingback: para para dinle