Kathy Griffin has finally settled down with her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick, and the two had a surprise wedding just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The couple has been together since 2011, and they acknowledged that despite some difficulties along the way, they were willing to stick it out forever – together. So, they figured why not tie the knot and make it official?

Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!#2020SoFar — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 2, 2020

The ceremony was full of giggles and chuckles, as it would have been a travesty if not. Adding to the fun, none other than Kathy’s good friend Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony. She even wore the same dress she wore on their first date way back in 2011.

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Kathy posted the footage of the ceremony on her social media, letting fans know the deed was done but also letting them share in the moment with her. She even joked about attending the Kardashiain New Year’s Eve party, “thanking” them for throwing such a wonderful “engagement party” for Kathy and Randy (unbeknownst to the Kardashian/Jenners, of course), writing, “they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense!”