Celeb News

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Got Hitched on New Year’s! See the Hilarious Wedding Clips

kathy griffin randy bick

Kathy Griffin has finally settled down with her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick, and the two had a surprise wedding just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The couple has been together since 2011, and they acknowledged that despite some difficulties along the way, they were willing to stick it out forever – together. So, they figured why not tie the knot and make it official?

The ceremony was full of giggles and chuckles, as it would have been a travesty if not. Adding to the fun, none other than Kathy’s good friend Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony. She even wore the same dress she wore on their first date way back in 2011.

Kathy posted the footage of the ceremony on her social media, letting fans know the deed was done but also letting them share in the moment with her. She even joked about attending the Kardashiain New Year’s Eve party, “thanking” them for throwing such a wonderful “engagement party” for Kathy and Randy (unbeknownst to the Kardashian/Jenners, of course), writing, “they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn’t technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense!”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
1.6K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
844
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
576
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
568
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
515
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
499
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
483
Lifestyle

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
455
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
443
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
mariah carey mariah carey
438
Celeb News

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
beyonce gala beyonce gala
438
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
430
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
devan leos devan leos
383
Celeb News

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
341
Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
lourdes leon lourdes leon
340
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
274
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
chris brown baby chris brown baby
271
Celeb News

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
255
Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
254
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
kim kardashian kim kardashian
253
Celeb News

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
beyonce beyonce
244
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
kourtney kardashian younes bendjima kourtney kardashian younes bendjima
237
Celeb News

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: Back Together?!
To Top