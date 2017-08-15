Karrueche Tran Claps Back at Body Shamers

She so natural!!!!

At least that’s what Quavo, her rumored boo, says. He sure seems to like it!

Karrueche Tran posted a pic of herself in a string bikini, and the haters came out in full force to criticize her body, including her “smaller” booty.

Karrueche refused to sit idly by, calling out the trolls for shaming a “natural” and real body while praising those who have fake bodies.

“Ya’ll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones.” she tweeted. “Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that’s wrong. If you don’t like what you see then keep it pushing. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself.”

Ya'll shame natural bodies but praise fake ones 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

She So N A T U R A L 🙌🏾 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 14, 2017

Point is, constant judgement makes it hard for people to love and accept themselves and that's wrong. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all. Keep your negative vibes to yourself. — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) August 14, 2017

STOP NATURAL SHAMING! #quavo rocking with #karrueche pics A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

We are with you, Karrueche. What good is a nice body if it’s fake? And PS – YOUR BODY IS BANGIN. Nuff said.