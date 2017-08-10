Karrueche Tran Has Something to Say About Chris Brown’s Rihanna Comment

We fully agree with her…

Karrueche commented on the “I see you” emoji Chris Brown left on his ex-Rihanna’s photo when cameras caught up with her. She says “I’d do the same thing if that was my ex,” and we fully second that. Rihanna looks badass right now (as usual), and the world – including her ex Chris Brown – is taking notice. She also said Rihanna “looks f***ing good” – which is also true.

Karrueche and Rihanna haven’t had the greatest relationship given that both were dating Chris Brown at the same time as he boomeranged between the two. Karrueche broke it off with Chris after he fathered a child with one of her acquaintances. However, Karrueche played it cool for the cameras and gave Riri the thumbs up – anything less would have been a straight lie anyway.