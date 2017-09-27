Karrueche Tran Gets 5 Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

The judge says its serious.
The judge in the case of Karrueche Tran v. Chris Brown saw enough concern to grant a 5 year restraining order for Karrueche against her ex Chris. She says he made several threats against her since they broke up, and the judge agreed that the evidence and his behavior warranted a permanent order.
According to court testimony, Chris wanted her to return money and gifts he gave her after he was salty about the breakup. Sorry Chris, but gifts are gifts. He really should have just moved on and left it alone. We try to root for Chris, but he still can act outta hand at times. The threats were given a bit more weight after Tran testified that he beat her before, and there were even others who validated her claims in the media saying they at the least heard the violent altercations.
Chris didn’t show up for the hearing, which likely contributed to the outcome as well. We hope these two can just move on and leave it in the past so they can both get their ish together.
