INTERVIEWS

Karrueche Says She Didn’t Want to Believe Chris Brown Was Getting it in With Rihanna

    Child, we canNOT wait to see this entire interview. More preview clips were released of Karrueche’s interview with Iyanla, and she discusses how she knew Chris was still involved with Rihanna but didn’t want to believe it was sexual. Girl, bye! She just wanted to play dumb. We are just glad she has finally gotten some self-respect and dropped that fool.

18 Comments

