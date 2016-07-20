Karma? Bill Cosby Completely Blind, Confined to Home

In a new twist to the transformation of Bill Cosby’s squeaky clean image to one of a sexual deviant and monster, Bill Cosby is reportedly blind and confined to his home as he continues to let his lawyer battle it out against his many accusers.
According to Page Six:
The disgraced comedian once known as “America’s Dad” is now confined to his Pennsylvania home with only his incomprehensibly loyal wife, Camille, at his side. The source close to Cosby told us, “His alleged victims may take some solace in the fact that he’s in his own personal hell. He has been suffering from a degenerative eye disease and is completely blind . . . All his Hollywood friends have turned their backs on him. “He is confined to his house in Pennsylvania, and the only person on his side is his wife, Camille, who is masterminding his defense. His only friends are the small army of lawyers on his payroll.”
Yikes. Welp, karma is a b****.
Dominique
October 20, 2016 at 4:58 pm
In this great pattern of things you secure an A+ just for effort. Where exactly you confused me personally was in your specifics. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And it could not be much more true in this article. Having said that, let me inform you what exactly did deliver the results. The authoring is certainly extremely engaging and that is possibly the reason why I am making an effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, even though I can certainly notice the jumps in logic you make, I am not certain of how you appear to unite the details that produce the final result. For now I shall subscribe to your position but wish in the foreseeable future you actually connect the dots better.
Pingback: para kazanmak
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: para kazanmak
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: tri trenbolone
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: cyx3 Ð¾Ñ‚ axiolabs
Pingback: m88cvf
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: balkan stanozolol
Pingback: virigen
Pingback: tom prince bodybuilder
love anal
March 5, 2017 at 1:03 am
yOjcjg This awesome blog is really educating additionally informative. I have chosen many interesting stuff out of it. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!