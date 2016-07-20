Karma? Bill Cosby Completely Blind, Confined to Home

In a new twist to the transformation of Bill Cosby’s squeaky clean image to one of a sexual deviant and monster, Bill Cosby is reportedly blind and confined to his home as he continues to let his lawyer battle it out against his many accusers.

According to Page Six:

The disgraced comedian once known as “America’s Dad” is now confined to his Pennsylvania home with only his incomprehensibly loyal wife, Camille, at his side. The source close to Cosby told us, “His alleged victims may take some solace in the fact that he’s in his own personal hell. He has been suffering from a degenerative eye disease and is completely blind . . . All his Hollywood friends have turned their backs on him. “He is confined to his house in Pennsylvania, and the only person on his side is his wife, Camille, who is masterminding his defense. His only friends are the small army of lawyers on his payroll.”