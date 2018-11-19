News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time

Kanye West was spotted sharing some quality time with his daughter North.

The duo were out and about as North rode on her dad’s shoulders. They hit up a museum in LA together.

Kanye sported some khakis and a yellow windbreaker while his wedding ring blinded on his hand. North rocked a pink outfit complete with a pink princess skirt she had to hold to keep it from covering Kanye’s face as he did the navigating.

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-11-19-at-3.14.58-PM.png” alt=“Kanye and North” title=“Kanye and North”>

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-11-19-at-3.14.24-PM.png” alt=“Kanye and North” title=“Kanye and North”>

Kanye has been under fire for months after making tons of controversial remarks in his support of Donald Trump. He recently voiced that he had become aware he was being ‘used” politically and has since fallen back politically.

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-11-19-at-3.14.35-PM.png” alt=“Kanye and North” title=“Kanye and North”>

Looks like he’s using that time he’s saving to spend more time with family. He also pushed back the release of Yandhi, a new album that was originally slated for release in September. He has since pushed it back saying he thought it was finished, but he reevaluated it and decided he wanted to put more work into it.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.5K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
1.9K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.4K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
1.2K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
1.0K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
853
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
852
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
711
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
668
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
656
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
560
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
548
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
540
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
499
News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose
485
News

Safaree Samuels Signs Contract to Sell Sex Toys Modeled After His Manhood
455
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
417
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
308
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
302
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
299
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
257
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
247
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
To Top