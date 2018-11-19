Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Kanye West was spotted sharing some quality time with his daughter North.

The duo were out and about as North rode on her dad’s shoulders. They hit up a museum in LA together.

Kanye sported some khakis and a yellow windbreaker while his wedding ring blinded on his hand. North rocked a pink outfit complete with a pink princess skirt she had to hold to keep it from covering Kanye’s face as he did the navigating.

Kanye has been under fire for months after making tons of controversial remarks in his support of Donald Trump. He recently voiced that he had become aware he was being ‘used” politically and has since fallen back politically.

Looks like he’s using that time he’s saving to spend more time with family. He also pushed back the release of Yandhi, a new album that was originally slated for release in September. He has since pushed it back saying he thought it was finished, but he reevaluated it and decided he wanted to put more work into it.