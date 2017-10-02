Kanye West Joins Dave Chappelle At Radio City Music Hall

Yeezus made a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle’s comeback show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last night. . Ye gave the sold out crowd a performance of “New Slaves”, “Jesus Walks” and “Gold Digger”.
gail C
June 22, 2014 at 8:55 pm
If I had my way, I’d never work. I’d just stay home all day, watch Scarface 50 times, eat a turkey sandwich, and have sex all fucking day. Then I’d dress up like a clown, and surprise kids at schools. Then I’d take a dump in the back of a movie theater, and just wait until somebody sat in it. Hear it squish. That’s funny to me. Then I’d paint, and read, and play violin. I’d climb the mountains, and sing the songs that I like to sing. But I don’t got that kinda time.
Wow. … That’s a good question. … Is `I don’t know’ an acceptable answer?
“Common titty!!”
Mak Sultan
June 22, 2014 at 9:23 am
what happend to him he was doing so well then just vanished my freind says he went crazy and went to africa or something others say he just plain retired i miss him dude was funny as hell heard somebody say he’s coming back but he needs tim off
Kristian
June 22, 2014 at 4:20 am
From what I can see, this dude is beloved en masse in this country. His decision to quit his show was based on seeing a white guy laugh “a little too hard” for his comfort during a taping and also he thought he was reinforcing stereotypes instead of challenging them. which wasn’t his original intent
During his Inside the Actor’s Studio interview with james lipton, dave talks about racial inequities in hollywood such as:
-repeatedly getting black women replaced by white women on his projects by executives that want “universal appeal”
-He mentions almost every prominent male black actor has dressed up as a woman for a role. This gets weird. He was asked to do so and refused. Then everyone producer, director or whatever went into his room and begged him to do it like their jobs or lives depended on it. it freaked dave out
Dave says talking about any racial inequalities in hollywood is the “elephant in the room no one wants to talk about”. Basically the message i got from dave is that the entertainment industry is more racially unequal than people know or want to admit. I think this goes directly against the grain of what most people think in america.
What do you think. I’m asking this because dave seems to be universally loved ( i may be wrong) and his views are radical. oh yeah, btw conspiracy theorists loooove this guy
Samuro
June 21, 2014 at 10:51 pm
It’s like he has completely disappeared. Is he still doing standup or acting?
SKATEskum
June 21, 2014 at 10:48 pm
What do you think his next career move should be? The poor guy seems kinda stressed— of course, he WAS on Oprah last time I saw him.
I would like to see him make more movies, especially with Mel Brooks. I loved him in Robin Hood Men in Tights.
MentallyCryppled
June 21, 2014 at 10:25 pm
I think they both focus around similar/related topics, but different styles of comedy, delivery and techniques. But my vote goes to Williams
RHH:Name 2 rappers who were around in the same era, but one awful one brilliant, I say MC Hammer vs Rakim
How can Williams be so unpopular? I think it’s close, But I still think Williams takes the prize.
Williams’ only downfall is he tends to laugh at his own jokes and has an irritating voice. Chappelle’s only downfall is he’s quiet repetitive, I’ve seen at least 4 different videos with him using the same joke in each one
Okay, Video vs Video, who wins? Just on this particular video, not the comedian themselves.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_mfUmyyjJQ
vs
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiheB1zI19Y
xiM Clutch
June 21, 2014 at 9:55 pm
is he ever gonna be on tv !??
i miss hime he was the best on the Chappelle Show.
Chris R
June 21, 2014 at 9:32 pm
I think it would be cool to replace Eddie Murphy with Dave Chappelle.
What do you think?
fattiemanny
June 21, 2014 at 9:18 pm
I know he makes a lot of jokes about white people and everything else, but most of his comedy material is about black stereotypes (especially his sketches on Chappelle’s Show). Would you consider him to be racist based on the jokes he makes? Is he saying these things to make a statement about racial stereotypes or is he just using what he knows for his material? (if he IS racist, he’s not as blatantly racist as Carlos Mencia is, so I’m just wondering)
Lasagna delivery guy
June 21, 2014 at 9:18 pm
He liked disappered out of nowhere and cancelled his show.Do we even know where he is?
lcollier93sbcglobalnet
June 21, 2014 at 9:18 pm
I’ve watched it numerous times, and I honestly think he has hate towards a lot of whites. A lot of his jokes focusing on putting the white race down and laughing at the whites.
I guess it okay though, cause now we have Daniel Tosh to make fun of all the other non-white races!
The last statement was a joke. And some of you are probably right, I wont understand. Dont take the question to serious!
I will say I like “Key & Peel” though!
Ryan Dunn
June 21, 2014 at 9:17 pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0amxfL3q50c&NR=1
whats the name of this stand up, wich event was it