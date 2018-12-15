News

Kanye West Calls Out Ariana Grande for Her “Commentary” on the Drake Fight

Kanye West wants Ariana Grande to stay out of his business and not comment on his public social media posts.

Ariana Grande didn’t want all the attention of Kanye’s twitter rant towards Drake to take away her shine. She was dropping a new single at the same time Kanye decided to unleash havoc on Twitter, claiming Drake threatened him and his family.

In response, Ariana Grande sent out a tweet to remind everyone that she was about to drop a single along with Miley Cyrus. She wrote, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Clearly, Kanye didn’t appreciate her chiming in. He retweeted her, writing “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

He continued his flurry of tweets, this time with most focused on mental health and how his meds impact his ability to make music.

