Kanye Checks Into Hospital Under Name Jim Jones & Real Jim Jones React

Kanye West checked into hospital yesterday (November 21) under the name Jim Jones, according to TMZ. It has since been reported that Yeezy was hospitalized due to a “psychiatric emergency.”
Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports that Kanye’s personal physician, Dr. Michael Farzam, said that his patient’s name was Jim Jones, 39 years old, 5’8” and 175 lbs. He added that he suffers from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration.”
After learning of the news, the real Jim Jones took to Instagram to offer his somewhat light-hearted reaction.
“Now this lol I’m just mad they got my weight and height wrong lol I’m 205 lbs 5’11 in height and I been crazy evrybody know Tht lol hey Kanye them boost drop tommrow send me something or u gone need security not a doctor lol jokes jokes jokes”
In a second post, Jones said:
“Fuck it my new alias is Kanye west the how I’m stepping out from now on all reservations flights hotels restaurants Th weed man uber car services we Litt lol can’t wait lol”
