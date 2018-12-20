News

JWoww’s Ex-boyfriend Arrested for Trying to Extort Her

JWoww is dealing with major drama after her ex-boyfriend was arrested for trying to extort her.

As if her drama with her estranged husband Roger isn’t enough, she now has to deal with another mess stemming from a past relationship.

JWoww, real name Jennifer Farley, is currently starring in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV. Her ex, Thomas Lippolis, 25, was arrested after trying to extort her for $25,000.

He allegedly called her publicist and threatened to expose her secrets if she didn’t pay up.

However, cops caught up to him and tossed him in jail.

She released a statement, saying:

“I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime. I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me.”

The two dated a decade ago before she began dating her husband Roger. No telling what secrets he thought were juicy enough from a decade ago that he could try this nonsense, but alas. He did.

Meanwhile, she is dealing with drama in her current relationship. She called police on Roger and got a restraining order against him. She claims he has been harassing her.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.7K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.4K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
2.0K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.8K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.6K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.2K
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
571
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
559
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
539
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
423
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
409
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
375
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
349
Interviews

A$AP Rocky Talks Orgies
338
Fashion

Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced
337
News

Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”
336
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes
334
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
325
Entertainment

All Eyes Are on Anna Luther
324
News

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant! See the Pics
323
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
322
News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Break Up
300
News

Son of Wife Swap Contestant Charged With Murdering Mother and Little Brother
296
News

Kanye West Spotted Out With North Having Daddy-Daughter Time
To Top