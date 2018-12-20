JWoww’s Ex-boyfriend Arrested for Trying to Extort Her

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

JWoww is dealing with major drama after her ex-boyfriend was arrested for trying to extort her.

As if her drama with her estranged husband Roger isn’t enough, she now has to deal with another mess stemming from a past relationship.

JWoww, real name Jennifer Farley, is currently starring in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV. Her ex, Thomas Lippolis, 25, was arrested after trying to extort her for $25,000.

He allegedly called her publicist and threatened to expose her secrets if she didn’t pay up.

However, cops caught up to him and tossed him in jail.

She released a statement, saying:

“I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime. I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me.”

The two dated a decade ago before she began dating her husband Roger. No telling what secrets he thought were juicy enough from a decade ago that he could try this nonsense, but alas. He did.

Meanwhile, she is dealing with drama in her current relationship. She called police on Roger and got a restraining order against him. She claims he has been harassing her.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.