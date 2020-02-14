Entertainment

Justin Bieber Says Wife Influenced New Album ‘Changes’

justin bieber changes

Justin Bieber gave all his fans a super Valentine’s Day gift – a brand spanking new album titled Changes, which he says was heavily influenced by his new wife! So put your headphones on and get listening.

Marked by what he says is a lot of personal growth, Justin Bieber has finally dropped his fifth studio album Changes. On the album’s influences, he told Apple Music in a new interview that his new marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin has had a big impact on the project. The two married in 2018 but had been romantically linked for some time. “I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband,” he said during the interview.

“This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, you know, so, it’s like, it’s so fresh,” he said.

“There’s so much more to learn about commitment and building trust and foundation. I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that,” Bieber continued.

Having dropped on Valentine’s Day, it seems like a love story for Bieber and his wife. Give it a listen below:

