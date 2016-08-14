Justin Bieber Threatens to Privatize His Social Media as Fans Go in on New Girlfriend Sofia Richie

People, stop hating already.

Justin Bieber must really be into his new lady friend Sofia Richie (daughter of Lionel Richie), as the singer told fans if they didn’t stop the negative comments about her, he would cut them off by making his account private.

Fans just can’t take him having fun! They’ve really been ruthless towards any girl he dates since he broke up with Selena Gomez. Face it people, he’s moved on. Embrace it!