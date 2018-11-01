Justin Bieber Shaved His Head and Fans Rejoiced

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Justin Bieber has cut off all his hair!

We’ve all gotten used to Justin’s scruffy long hair, but it seems it has come to an end. The singer has chopped off all his locks after several years of keeping it long.

Now, he’s back to a more clean-cut look. He also shaved off his scruffy facial hair as well. He had said he would never cut his hair again at one point, but clearly he had a change of heart. Perhaps his new bride, Hailey Baldwin, urged him to do it.

Fans were quick to react:

Yaz! Justin Bieber not only cut his hair. he shaved it. let's be honest. he does best when he doesnt have to style this hair 🙄 — Kim Murphy (@kmpossiblemke) November 1, 2018

Im sad that @justinbieber cut his long hair I loved his long hair😭😭 — A QUEEN (@Anna_Sparklez) November 1, 2018

Suddenly all the fake bitches are back because he shaved his hair — zaina🥀💙 (@zainabieber94) November 1, 2018