Justin Bieber Reveals the Shocking Health Reason He Looks Terrible

justin bieber

Justin Bieber was recently criticized for looking…well, not his best, but he says it isn’t drugs that are making him look a bit strung out – it’s Lyme Disease.

The singer made the revelation in an attempt to shut down rumors that he was doing crack, meth, or some other extreme drug that had him looking thin and a bit unwell in recent pics.

Rather than allow the media to slander him, he got real. He let everybody know in a long post that they are all a bunch of jerks because he’s actually sick. So THERE!

In a lengthy Instagram post, he discussed his health struggles, saying he was also dealing with “a serious case of chronic mono.” 

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he said, adding, “not only that but a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Lyme Disease is an autoimmune disease that can have a range of symptoms, and it can impact different people in different ways and at different levels of severity. It may have long periods of remission as well. It is spread by getting bit by a tick that is infected. It is curable if caught in the early stages, though untreated can result in serious complications.

Justin’s openness was met with tons of support from both fans and peers alike.

