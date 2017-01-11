Justin Bieber Resurrects Old Hair Style From His Youth

Justin is bringing back the youthful look.
Justin Bieber was spotted out and about rocking a new – old – hairstyle from his boyhood days. It left fans excited that he was bringing back the look that they fell in love with.
One user seemed to predict Justin’s flashback moment:
I dare you to bring the hair flip back @justinbieber
— ♡ (@alwaysbeourjdb) January 8, 2017
i love how young this hair style makes him look. please don't ever cut your hair @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/mT1l2hCNd7
— Isabel (@IsabelSings1) January 11, 2017
I MAY OR MAY NOT BE FREAKING OUT BC HIS HAIR FLIP IS COMING BACK @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/gVbwkJiUZr
— isabelle g (@_isabelleg14) January 11, 2017