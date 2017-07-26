Justin Bieber Has Found God, Possibly Ditching His Music Career

The Beliebers will not be happy about this.

Justin Beiber just shocked fans by canceling the remaining 14 tour dates of his Purpose tour with zero notice to anyone, including his crew. Now, it appears that the influence of a church called the Hillsong church may be to blame. Justin has reportedly been attending the church frequently, and he is becoming the “Tom Cruise” of the church – that doesn’t sound good. Now, some are speculating that he might be leaving music altogether and devoting himself to Christ.

Some are even speculating that he may be starting his own church. He already has an army of Beliebers to start it with.

So far, his camp maintains he just wanted a break despite spending a month on vacation recently and partying constantly in his free time.

Alrighty.