Justin Bieber Gets Booed by Crowd…so He Strips!

‘I don’t feel comfortable unless I’m in my Calvins. So, what’s up? Is that cool?,’ he asked Lara.

Without waiting for an answer Justin then took off his coat and jeans.

‘Is that better?’ he asked.

‘Somewhat. Thank you, Justin,’ Lara responded.

The Boyfriend singer then pulled off his black tank-top and was left wearing only Calvin Klein black boxer briefs with a red waistband.

Justin slightly muffed his introduction of 23-year-old British singer Rita as he struck model poses in his underwear.

Fashion Rocks returned after a six-year hiatus and was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week.

The show brought the worlds of fashion and music together and included performances by Rita along with Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Pitbull, Miranda Lambert and others.

Ryan Seacrest hosted the event that was aired as a special on CBS.