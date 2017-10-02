Justin Bieber Gets Booed by Crowd…so He Strips!

-
An act of a desperate man(boy)?
-
Via DailyMail:
-
It wasn’t the reception Justin Bieber must have been hoping for.
But after being booed by the crowd, the 20-year-old stripped to his underwear for a segment on the star-studded Fashion Rocks show in New York on Tuesday.
The Baby singer first appeared onstage in a powder blue coat, black tank-top and dark jeans as he teamed up with model Lara Stone, 30, to introduce singer Rita Ora.
‘I don’t feel comfortable unless I’m in my Calvins. So, what’s up? Is that cool?,’ he asked Lara.
Without waiting for an answer Justin then took off his coat and jeans.
‘Is that better?’ he asked.
‘Somewhat. Thank you, Justin,’ Lara responded.
The Boyfriend singer then pulled off his black tank-top and was left wearing only Calvin Klein black boxer briefs with a red waistband.
Justin slightly muffed his introduction of 23-year-old British singer Rita as he struck model poses in his underwear.
Fashion Rocks returned after a six-year hiatus and was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week.
The show brought the worlds of fashion and music together and included performances by Rita along with Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Pitbull, Miranda Lambert and others.
Ryan Seacrest hosted the event that was aired as a special on CBS.
Infant car seat canopy
October 2, 2017 at 3:20 pm
Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
Car seat cover
October 2, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Of course, what a great site and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
fashion
October 2, 2017 at 3:46 am
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
cartoonhdapk
October 2, 2017 at 1:36 am
Many thanks for sharing this very good article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
magic mushrooms canada
October 1, 2017 at 11:27 pm
Thanks a lot for the blog article. Cool.
get him to love you
September 30, 2017 at 9:26 am
It as nearly impossible to find experienced people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
find out more
September 30, 2017 at 3:06 am
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my site?
fake instagram account
September 29, 2017 at 10:52 pm
Really enjoyed this blog post, is there any way I can get an alert email every time there is a fresh article?
textbook solution manuals
September 29, 2017 at 8:47 pm
It as really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
������ ������
September 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm
You got a very superb website, Gladiolus I detected it through yahoo.
Check This Out
September 29, 2017 at 8:57 am
You’re certainly correct and I trust you. Whenever you wish, we could also talk regarding pc deals, one thing which intrigues me. The website is certainly great, take care!
tits tits tits
September 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm
NnsCTq Therefore that as why this piece of writing is outstdanding.
best electric shaver
September 26, 2017 at 11:25 am
Hey there, what do you think concerning mens shavers? Extremely neat matter, right?
Corey
September 21, 2017 at 2:21 pm
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
kik for windows
August 28, 2017 at 8:09 pm
I am truly enjoying the theme/design of your internet site. Do you ever run into any browser interface problems? A few of my site visitors have complained regarding my kik for mac website not operating the right way in Explorer though appears amazing in Safari. Are there any tips to aid fix the matter?
Pingback: binaural
Bethann
August 22, 2017 at 11:28 pm
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist different users like its aided me. Good job.
visit the website
August 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm
I am really intrigued to know just what website platform you’re working with? I am experiencing a few slight protection difficulties with the most recent blog related to mobdro app for android so I would like to find one thing more risk-free. Do you have any strategies?
how to attract a girl in college
August 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm
You’re certainly correct and I trust you. Whenever you wish, we could as well chat around how to attract a woman instantly, one thing which intrigues me. Your website is remarkable, all the best!
Karen
August 16, 2017 at 10:24 pm
You made some decent points there. I seemed on the web for the issue and located most people will go together with along with your website.
Pingback: testosterona cypionat balkan
Pingback: hire an injury attorney
Pingback: andropen 275 reviews
Pingback: arnaque serrurier
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: M88
Pingback: egg donation
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: joseph s r de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: clenbuterol test
Pingback: para kazanmak
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Pingback: synergize consulting
Pingback: perth fraudster
Pingback: margaret cunniffe