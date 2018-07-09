Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Justin Bieber is settling down!

Who would have thought that the wild child Justin Bieber would be getting hitched any time soon. However, his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, is unbelievably smokin’ hot, so it’s not surprising he wanted to keep her to himself.

The pair had previously dated, but parted ways, with Justin reuniting briefly with his long-time on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. It seems he was drawn back to Hailey, though, and with him trying to find a new path in life, he’s now embracing monogamy and the adult life. Hailey is 21, and Bieber is 24.

The pair are celebrating the engagement in the Bahamas, where cameras got a snap of her giant diamond ring.

Fans reacted, many devastated that they had lost their potential (no matter how small) chance of one day becoming Mrs. Biebs themselves:

Me showing up to Justin Bieber’s wedding in case Hailey changes her mind pic.twitter.com/6RbiX3XnsJ — Kailin♡ (@thoughtofdallas) July 9, 2018

Justin Bieber might be engaged. I ask that you respect my privacy during this time as I mourn the loss of my future marriage. — WHITNEY YOUNG (@whitneyyoung) July 8, 2018

Ok but why did Justin Bieber get engaged to someone who iSNT SELENA — K Y L I E (@kyliemogeee) July 9, 2018

me when i found out that justin bieber got engaged… rt if u can relate 😢 pic.twitter.com/loMtVPAqRM — ThatsBella (@thatsbellayt) July 9, 2018

Congrats to the happy couple!