News

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is settling down!

Who would have thought that the wild child Justin Bieber would be getting hitched any time soon. However, his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, is unbelievably smokin’ hot, so it’s not surprising he wanted to keep her to himself.

The pair had previously dated, but parted ways, with Justin reuniting briefly with his long-time on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. It seems he was drawn back to Hailey, though, and with him trying to find a new path in life, he’s now embracing monogamy and the adult life. Hailey is 21, and Bieber is 24.

The pair are celebrating the engagement in the Bahamas, where cameras got a snap of her giant diamond ring.

<img src=“justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin.jpg” alt=“justin bieber hailey baldwin” title=“justin bieber hailey baldwin”>

Fans reacted, many devastated that they had lost their potential (no matter how small) chance of one day becoming Mrs. Biebs themselves:

Congrats to the happy couple!

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.3K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.6K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.5K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.4K
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
1.4K
Fashion

Coachella Celeb Fashion: See Your Favorites!
1.2K
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
1.2K
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
1.0K
Fashion

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Summer Body
962
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
925
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
907
News

Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design
904
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
785
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
750
News

Teyana Taylor Shoots Down Breakup Rumors in the Best Way
713
Entertainment

Bella Thorne Drops Video for “B**** I’m Bella Thorne”
702
News

Avicii Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide by Broken Glass
650
News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Back Together!
637
Fashion

Kendra Wilkinson is Unrecognizable With New Hair
636
Entertainment

Kim Zolciak Gets Dragged After RHOA Reunion
592
News

There’s a New Royal Baby in Britain!
566
News

Elon Musk and Grimes Are Dating
551
News

Verne Troyer Dies age 49
542
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Nearly Shows EVERYTHING in Attempt to Sell Perfume
To Top