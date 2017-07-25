Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of ‘Purpose’ World Tour

Fans are pissed.

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining 14 shows of his ‘Purpose’ World Tour, leaving fans angry as hell. Justin isn’t sweating it though, because he says he just really needs some rest. Justin has been on the road for two straight years, and the guy can’t be accused of not working his butt off. He is just burned out and needs some time for himself for his own sanity and health.

While fans are pissed, they should remember that he is a person and not a robot, and we all don’t want him going all Britney Spears. Give the kid a break.

The remaining dates were primarily in Asia and North America. He issued an apology, saying, “I’m sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.” He’s already knocked out 150 shows on the tour, which is amazing.

Justin’s website issued an official statement:

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.

“He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run.

“However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”