Judge Orders Keyshia Cole to Finalize Her Divorce From Daniel Gibson

Keyshia Cole was told to finalize her divorce and get her ish together.

Keyshia and her estranged husband, NBA player Daniel Gibson, have had their marriage in limbo for a long time. However, a judge says they need to finalize it one way or another.

She is currently in a relationship with Niko Khale, but she has yet to completely cut the cord and follow through with the divorce from her ex. The judge has warned her that if it isn’t finalized soon, it will be dismissed and she will remain married. They will need to then refile and go through the process again to make it happen.

They tied the knot back in 2011 but separated in 2014. They have one son together, Daniel Gibson, Jr. Keyshia asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their son.

She also had a relationship with Birdman that fizzled out after a lot of drama, including an arrest for attacking a woman who was at his home.

She also had a thing with Bow Wow and was accused of trashing Rolls Royce and other shenanigans during their breakup.

