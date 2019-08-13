Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang

jordyn woods

Jordyn Woods is not letting her bestie breakup with Kylie Jenner stop her from living her best life. She an Megan Thee Stallion put their bangin bodies on display as the two had some hot girl moments together this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot girl shit 🔥😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Fans rejoiced that Jordyn was doing well without Kylie Jenner, as her drama with the family could have sent her into oblivion. Those that battle the Kardashians often lose out thanks to momager Kris Jenner’s strategic moves.

As you may recall, Jordan Woods used to be best friend to Kylie Jenner, and the two had been inseparable since they were young. However, Jordyn got caught drunkenly hooking up with Tristan Thompson at a party…who happened to be the baby daddy and bf of Kylie’s sister, Khloe. As you can imagine, the family blamed Jordyn, and Khloe broke up with Tristan, and Kylie cut off Jordyn.

Jordyn has bounced back well from the controversy, however. Many fans felt bad for the reality star, who often appeared on KUWTK. She received lots of support from other celebrity friends, and many argued Tristan was the real culprit who took advantage of Jordyn. Friends like Jada Pinkett Smith publicly supported her.

Now, she and Megan Thee Stallion are breaking the Internet, and we couldn’t be happier.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

1.0K
Celeb News

Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?
636
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
595
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
oj-simpson oj-simpson
522
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
taylor-swift taylor-swift
506
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
501
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
472
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
451
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
cardi b cardi b
437
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
amber portwood amber portwood
408
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
376
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
kylie jenner kylie jenner
375
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
r. kelly r. kelly
367
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
missy elliott missy elliott
351
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
351
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
300
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
297
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
rihanna rihanna
288
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
238
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
207
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
rihanna rihanna
150
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
111
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
To Top