Jordyn Woods is not letting her bestie breakup with Kylie Jenner stop her from living her best life. She an Megan Thee Stallion put their bangin bodies on display as the two had some hot girl moments together this weekend.

Fans rejoiced that Jordyn was doing well without Kylie Jenner, as her drama with the family could have sent her into oblivion. Those that battle the Kardashians often lose out thanks to momager Kris Jenner’s strategic moves.

As you may recall, Jordan Woods used to be best friend to Kylie Jenner, and the two had been inseparable since they were young. However, Jordyn got caught drunkenly hooking up with Tristan Thompson at a party…who happened to be the baby daddy and bf of Kylie’s sister, Khloe. As you can imagine, the family blamed Jordyn, and Khloe broke up with Tristan, and Kylie cut off Jordyn.

Jordyn has bounced back well from the controversy, however. Many fans felt bad for the reality star, who often appeared on KUWTK. She received lots of support from other celebrity friends, and many argued Tristan was the real culprit who took advantage of Jordyn. Friends like Jada Pinkett Smith publicly supported her.

Now, she and Megan Thee Stallion are breaking the Internet, and we couldn’t be happier.