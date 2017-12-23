Exclusive

Jonah Hill’s Brother Dies Unexpectedly at 40

    A tragedy before Christmas.

    With only a couple days left until Christmas, Jonah Hill’s family just got some terrible news. The star’s brother went into cardiac arrest after experiencing cardiac arrest. An ambulance was called, but it was too late.

    Jordan Feldstein, 40, was long-time manager of Maroon 5. He was founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management. His company also manages Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield.

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Most Popular

122.9K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
81.2K
21
News

The Kardashians Sign New $150 Million Deal
75.6K
58
News

People Are Concerned About Mariah Carey’s Mental Health After She Posts Weird Video
27.5K
Fashion

Blac Chyna Switches It Up With a Fiery Red Look
27.5K
1
Entertainment

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Ready For It”
27.5K
4
Exclusive

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Tana Mongeau
27.5K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
27.5K
News

Video of Randy Travis’s Drunken Arrest in the Buff Released
27.5K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
27.5K
1
Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘PrettyLittleThing” Clothing Line Disappoints
27.5K
Fashion

Ireland Baldwin Wears Barely There Dress as She Poses on the Beach
27.5K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
27.5K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
27.5K
1
News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Gets Dragged
27.5K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
27.5K
58
Fashion

Kate Upton Falls Off Rocks While Modeling in the Buff
27.5K
7
Fashion

The Top 10 Trashiest Celebrities
27.5K
4
News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Thicker Figure But Hides Baby Bump
27.5K
12
News

Justin Bieber Gets Massive New Stomach Tattoo
27.5K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
23.5K
1
Fashion

Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian Dressing as Aaliyah for Halloween
15.9K
12
Photos

Bella Thorne Posts Topless Pic
5.8K
News

Aaron Carter Looks TOTALLY Different! What Happened?
To Top