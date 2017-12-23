Jonah Hill’s Brother Dies Unexpectedly at 40

With only a couple days left until Christmas, Jonah Hill’s family just got some terrible news. The star’s brother went into cardiac arrest after experiencing cardiac arrest. An ambulance was called, but it was too late.

Jordan Feldstein, 40, was long-time manager of Maroon 5. He was founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management. His company also manages Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield.

I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Jordan Feldstein. Jordan was a masterful manager, fierce supporter of talent and an incredibly loyal man. My sincerest condolences to his family. #RIPJordanFeldstein from you LN/RN family pic.twitter.com/2GoHTP1zXs — Michael Rapino (@rapino99) December 23, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents. He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family. pic.twitter.com/MVGHB17pPH — Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 23, 2017

Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017

Awful news. Jordan Feldstein was fiercely protective of his artists and their art and always delivered good or bad news personally. A mensch. RIP. https://t.co/IKgDV8HXkS — Tony Gervino (@microtony) December 23, 2017

I dont want to believe this.. this man was such a big part of my life. Heartbroken. No words can explain.. Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 Manager and Brother of Jonah Hill, Dies – Variety https://t.co/qqXXkw8aJd — Neon Hitch (@neonhitch) December 23, 2017