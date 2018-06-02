Johnny Depp Looks Terrible! Is He OK?

What is going on with Johnny Depp?
Johnny Depp was spotted in Russia. He took photos with some fans while there touring with his band. What caught people’s attention, however, was his appearance. He looks pail and ill in the photos.
Many fans are utterly shocked. We barely recognized him!
HOLY FUCK WHAT HAPPENED TO JOHNNY DEPP pic.twitter.com/mjDREvH94h
— alpha. (@jdbsmelanin) June 2, 2018
Johnny depp looks like he’s been living off smack and Rice Krispies
— lewis sharman (@lewissharman1) June 2, 2018