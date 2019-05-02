News

Joe Jones and Sophie Turner: A History of Their Love as They Elope

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have eloped, and it’s set off a nuclear effect that is currently rippling through the Jonas Brothers universe right now.

The couple were first linked together in October 2016 after being spotted together at a Halloween party. By November, they were getting cozy together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands. Fans reported they were heavy on the PDA the whole time.

The couple continued to hit the town together, and by January, they were posting pics of one another on Instagram. However, neither had yet confirmed the relationship publicly.

View this post on Instagram

Miami Daze

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

In May 2017, they both attended the Met Gala but walked the red carpet separately. However, they attended Katy Perry’s after party and showed out on PDA. Joe’s brother, Nick, confirmed the two were indeed an item on Instagram before the night was over.

View this post on Instagram

These two ❤️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Read more on page 2:

Pages: 1 2

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

504
News

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split: Cheating Bombshell!
488
News

Did Orlando Bloom Give the Same Ring to Katy Perry He Gave to Ex Miranda Kerr?
484
News

Miley Cyrus Talks Doing “Uppers” and “Downers” in Video
472
News

Brielle Biermann Gets Dragged Online Over Plastic Surgery
470
Trending

Who Knows Gabby?
466
Fashion

Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Has Died
453
News

Mama June Arrested for Crack Possession
444
News

Britney Spears Enters Facility for Mental Health Treatment
435
News

Ariana Grande and Big Sean Leave the Studio Together After Getting Cozy
431
Entertainment

Cardi B To Play Stripper in Film With Jennifer Lopez
430
News

Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott and Maroon 5 Called Worst Ever
426
News

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse: Twitter Responds
418
News

Love Sours for Billionaire Heiress Chloe Green and Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks
413
News

R. Kelly Accuser Talks About Huge Settlement From The Singer
408
Fashion

Oh the Thickness: Rihanna Models New Fenty Savage Lingerie
402
News

Nicolas Cage Gets Married, Then Files Annulment 4 Days Later
382
News

Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating!
377
Fashion

First Gucci, Now Burberry: Fashion Line Under Fire for Noose on Runway
372
News

R. Kelly Sobs During First Interview Since Arrest
361
Entertainment

Solange Drops Surprise Album “When I Get Home”
358
Trending

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Drop New Song “Please Me”
340
Fashion

See Your Favorite Celebrities’ Style at Coachella
320
News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Engaged!
To Top