Joe Jones and Sophie Turner: A History of Their Love as They Elope

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have eloped, and it’s set off a nuclear effect that is currently rippling through the Jonas Brothers universe right now.

The couple were first linked together in October 2016 after being spotted together at a Halloween party. By November, they were getting cozy together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands. Fans reported they were heavy on the PDA the whole time.

The couple continued to hit the town together, and by January, they were posting pics of one another on Instagram. However, neither had yet confirmed the relationship publicly.

In May 2017, they both attended the Met Gala but walked the red carpet separately. However, they attended Katy Perry’s after party and showed out on PDA. Joe’s brother, Nick, confirmed the two were indeed an item on Instagram before the night was over.

