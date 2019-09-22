Lifestyle

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin: Home Foreclosed on and Sold for $100

jim jones chrissy lumpkin

While Jim Jones built a music brand by “Ballin,” he and long-time love Chrissy Lampkin seem to be having some financial difficulties that they can’t break free from. The bank just foreclosed on their mansion and gave up their not-so-humble abode for a WHOPPING $100.

The trouble began back in 2017 when the bank filed foreclosure proceedings on the couple, claiming they hadn’t paid their mortgage since 2010. So, basically, they were living for free in the place. It apparently took the bank 7 years to pull the trigger.

They originally worked out a deal with the bank last year that would have allowed them to keep the home and make payments to eventually get out of debt. However, that deal apparently fell apart. The bank filed a lawsuit to take possession of the home. It was later sold at auction for a Benjamin Franklin.

The pair took out a mortgage on the home for $680,000 way back in 2006 with a monthly payment of $4,467. They now owe the bank $1,240,017, though the house is currently only valued at around $740k.

The New Jersey home is now officially out of the hands of Jones.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Trending

cardi b cardi b
754
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
720
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
jordyn woods jordyn woods
685
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
amber portwood amber portwood
675
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
r. kelly r. kelly
675
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
kylie jenner kylie jenner
672
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
671
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
missy elliott missy elliott
662
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
638
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
637
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
634
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
rihanna rihanna
607
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
602
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
bella thorne bella thorne
573
Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie
kylie jenner travis scott kylie jenner travis scott
571
Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!
rihanna rihanna
565
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
538
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
farrah abraham farrah abraham
533
Lifestyle

Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery
rita ora rita ora
517
Photos

Rita Ora Rocks Teenie Tiny Bikini in Ibiza
hilary duff hilary duff
491
Entertainment

Lizzy McGuire Fans Are Freaking Out After Hilary Duff Signs on for Show Reboot
epstein epstein
488
Exclusives

Internet Reacts to Death of Jeffrey Epstein
452
Celeb News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Just Months After Getting Married
To Top