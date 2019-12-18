Celeb News

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!

justin timberlake jessica biel

Jessica Biel is marking her territory and visiting husband Justin Timberlake on the set of his film Palmer, which is convenient timing given his recent hand-holding scandal with his costar Alisha Wainwright.

Read into it how you will, but just a week or so after images of Justin Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer costar actress Alisha Wainwright went viral, his wife Jessica Biel will be making a stop to visit where all the magic happens, in New Orleans. Justin has been there on the set

Justin was photographed on set having a break with costars and crew a couple weeks ago, but the cameras also captured some scandalous handholding. He swiftly made a public apology, blaming the liquor. Yep, you know that excuse.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he tried to explain. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

We’re pretty sure that it wasn’t all roses in that house following the photos. However, Jessica has been keeping it cool publicly. Alisha Wainwright also seems unbothered, but hey. She’s not marries. Still, it’s pretty clear Jessica wants to keep a closer eye on her man while he’s away in New Orleans. Carry on, Ms. Biel.

