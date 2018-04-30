Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

This is getting messy.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has found himself in rough waters with girlfriend and mother of his child, Jen Harley. The two have only been together a year but just welcomed their first child together.

He recently was shown bringing home a woman from the club on an episode of Jersey Shore: Reunion. He talked with cast mate Snookie about how he wasn’t really in love with his girlfriend, and it was a struggle because they were having a baby together. At the time the episode was filmed, his girlfriend was 7 months pregnant.

He retreated to a locked room with the girl, but Vinny and Pauly D intervened to try to keep him from doing anything stupid that would ruin his relationship since it would be on TV.

It seems now that Ronnie and his girlfriend are on the outs, as he lashed out at her on social media calling her some pretty nasty names. He aired out their dirty laundry by claiming that she was keeping explicit videos of herself with an ex, which he felt she should have deleted since they were together.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, (especially) after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts,” he wrote.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE,” Ortiz-Magro wrote. “If (you) find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter. Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say (is) you did (your) best and keep it moving! #Facts.”

Ouch.

His co-star Deena even chimed in, saying “Wow that’s insane,” Cortese wrote in a text message. “What girl even keeps that lol.”

Jen had her own spicy reply: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy,” she wrote.

With accusations of drug use and infidelity running wild, it’s hard to imagine these two working out.