News

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz Attacked by His Baby Mama Jen

<img src=“jen-harley-mugshot.jpg” alt=“jen harley mugshot” title=“jen harley mugshot”>

We all knew this wouldn’t end well.

If you have been keeping up with the Jersey Shore vacation, then you know that Ronnie Ortiz has been going through it with his baby mama, Jen Harley.

Ronnie has been battling it out with her during the show, with Ronnie clearly being unready for a real relationship. He has been struggling with the relationship, as Jen got pregnant early in their relationship, and he tried to keep their relationship going for the child, but the two just clearly aren’t meant for each other.

Despite this being painfully obvious to pretty much everyone, Jen and Ronnie have continued to try to make it work. However, it seems to have come to a screeching halt after Jen was arrested for dragging him out of the car during an argument after leaving a BBQ, according to TMZ.

<img src=“ronnie-and-jen.jpg” alt=“ronnie and jen” title=“ronnie and jen”>

She allegedly hit Ronnie in the face, after which he demanded she pull over to let him out. He got stuck in the seatbelt, but Jen tried dragging him out anyway. He was bloody and bruised when police arrived.

She was arrested and released.

Their daughter is now two years and was apparently in the car during the drama. We are sure that the court drama over custody will begin shortly.

Click to comment

