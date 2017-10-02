Jermaine Dupri Broke? Music Mogul Has Atlanta Mansion Foreclosed On

Oh how the mighty fall.

Jermaine Dupri has lost his Atlanta mansion to foreclosure according to reports.

The bank has seized the 9,441-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, valued at some 3.7 million dollars. Dupri reportedly owes 2.5 million on the estate, and is unable to make his monthly payments. (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Foreclosure proceedings were started in 2011, but a planned auction in May of that year was canceled. Dupri’s Mount Paran home was advertised for foreclosure again in December 2012, but it failed to sell.

Looks like he should have better managed that money when he had it!