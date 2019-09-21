Jennifer Lopez Wows in Replica of Famous Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez has made our jaws drop nearly 20 years after first slapping us in the face with her iconic Versace gown – and let us tell you – it looks as good, if not better, than when she first wore it.

Jenny hit the catwalk for Versace, strutting her stuff in a fantastic replica of the original gown she set the world on fire with nearly 20 years ago.

The plunging neckline and high split showed off many of her best assets and made her the envy of many then and now. She walked the runway at Versace’s spring 2020 show, and the swag level was turned up to 1000.

None of us have forgotten when she wore the original to the 2000 Grammy Awards. It was really the defining moment of the whole show, and she started an entire new era in fashion with it.

Check out footage from the show below.