Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time

Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 today, so we are celebrating by putting together a collection of her hottest looks of all-time, from Jenny on the Block, to THAT dress, to fly at 50. We stan.

One of her ultimate looks came from her recent attendance at the 2019 Met Gala. She wore a Versace gown and headpiece with fringe and sequence from top to bottom. A hip-high slit showed off her famous legs.

At 2018’s AMAs, Lopez wore a hot pink Georges Chakra gown accessorized with black.

Lopez stepped out in a Julien McDonald cut-out gown at the 2016 Billboard Latin Music.

Her 2015 Billboard Music Awards gown also showed a lot of skin with well-placed sequin strips.

Jennifer Lopez went Old Hollywood style in fur and sequins in this Elie Saab gown while attending the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

At the 2011 American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez rocked this Zuhair Murad asymmetrical gown. It fit her like a glove and created the most perfect silhouette.

Even in jeans and a snapback, Lopez has always been beaming sex appeal.

Kim Kardashian may have an iconic white bathing suit pic, but Jennifer’s might be even hotter.

To celebrate her 49th birthday, she nearly took it all off in this draped green gown. We don’t recommend going out in this one, though.

Her selfies might be the hottest of all, with this pic she snapped while sitting on a lavish bed wearing a bodysuit.

The pinnacle of hotness will always and forever be her iconic Versace gown from the 2000 Grammys. The gown featured a deep plunge and was quite the attention getter at this time.

Whichever Jennifer is your favorite, there’s no denying that every year is a hot year for her. Happy Birthday and may you continue to bless us with more hotness in years to come.