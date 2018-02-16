News

Jennifer Anniston and Justin Theroux Breakup!

Say it isn’t so!

One of our most favorite Hollywood couples has called it quits after 7 years together.

Jennifer Anniston and Justin Theroux confirmed that their marriage is over. They released a statement saying that they had decided to end the relationship late last year and wanted to be direct about it to avoid the rumor mills churning.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said in a statement.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

They have been seen together rarely over the last year, often spending time on separate coasts with Anniston in LA and Theroux in NYC.

Anniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, but they divorced amid the cheating drama with Angelina Jolie, whom Pitt later married. Jolie and Pitt split in 2016. Theroux was previously in a 14 year relationship with hairstylist Heidi Bivens before the two broke up not long before he began dating Anniston.

Can any couples make it in Hollywood? Is it possible?

