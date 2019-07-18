Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash

Jeffree Star is back to starting drama after calling out Kylie Jenner’s new skin care line as trash.

Makeup artist and Youtuber Jeffree Star used to be cool with the Kardashians, but repeated bad behavior and racist comments from Star was surely not a good move for the Kardashian clan. Since distancing themselves from Star, he’s been regularly sparring with the family in the media.

However, he’s continued to come for the family by bashing Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line, which has been a thorn in his foot since it launched.

Just last month he was bashing other products like her makeup wipes, which he said he uses to clean up “dog s*%&.”

After news hit that Kylie is dropping a skin care line for summer, he wanted to put his two cents in on it. He replied to a post announcing the line with just one word: “Hahahahahha.”

But that wasn’t all. Another user replied to him, asking if he was tired of the drama since he previously claimed he would not be involved in any scandals anymore.

Star replied, “You should probably have a seat because as a human being on this planet, I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases; it’s also my job… Her first skin-care drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab so relax before trying to come for me. I’d rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.”

For now, it is unclear if Star will get a response from the Kardashian/Jenner family, but two things are clear: Jeffree Star will continue to ignite drama and Kylie Jenner will continue to not care as she sits upon billion dollar beauty empire. And we’ll be here for all of it, so be sure to check back for updates.