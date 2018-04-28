Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Jean Paul Gaultier isn’t having it.

The Kardashians have been accused of stealing designs MANY times before. So when Jean Paul Gaultier tweeted shade over Kim’s new fragrance bottle design, it wasn’t very surprising.

Kim Kardashian put out some very racy images this week to promote her new perfume, KKW, showing how her body was used to make a mold for the bottle.

JPG was quick to show that they took notice of the similarities to their classic design for the fragrance Classique.

Here’s the design for Kim’s bottle: