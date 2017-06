The twins have made it home.

Looks like the twins are out of the danger zone after being born a little too soon. They were finally able to come home with their mom, dad, and big sister Blue Ivy almost two weeks after being born. They are all shacked up at their fancy digs in Malibu. Not bad, not bad at all.

Word is they named the babies Sean Jr. and Bea, and while fans wanted something more colorful, we like it.