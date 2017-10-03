EXCLUSIVE

Janice Dickinson Has Cancer

Janice Dickinson has revealed that she is battling breast cancer after her doctor found a small lump during a routine check.

She hopes to spread the word about the importance of breast cancer screenings.

“All women need to address the possibility and have regular checkups,” she says. “My loving children and fiancé Rocky are by my side and I feel very blessed.”

We hope she gets through it fine, and she is adamant that she will be a-ok. Good luck Janice!

