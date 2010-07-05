Janet Jackson Performs Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’

First Beyoncé, now Janet!
Cardi B better work this because she has the biggest names in the game repping for her. She was blessed with a Beyoncé meet and greet, sending the Internet into a frenzy. Now, Janet Jackson rocked to ‘Bodak Yellow’ after retaking the stage following her break from her tour. Check out below to see her do her thing:
Cardi won the year and the next. Janet Jackson performing Bodak Yellow. Cancel me. pic.twitter.com/mRHNcExyIy
— Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) September 15, 2017