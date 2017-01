Miss Jackson is now a mommy!

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep says in a statement.

Congrats to the couple on their new bundle of joy!

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

hmm. We don’t know what kind of childbirth is “stress-free,” but ok.